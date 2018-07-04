Why is Trishala Dutt mum about Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju?

Rajkumar Hirani's film has omitted Sanjay Dutt's first marriage with Richa Sharma who is Trishala's late mum. We guess, some things are better left unsaid

Rajkumar Hirani's cinematic excellence to make a film on Sanjay Dutt's colourful life journey has got the film humongous response. Sanju has been shattering records at the Box Office. While audiences, critics, and industry folks are all praises for the film, we could not help but notice that Sanjay Dutt's social media savvy daughter Trishala Dutt has not shared anything on her dad's biopic, Sanju.

Last year, when Sanjay Dutt's comeback film, Bhoomi released, Trishala had shared a poster of the drama. Be it father's day, or his birthday or any random occasion, Trishala never misses a chance to share a picture with her daddy dearest. What's holding her back this time around?

Rajkumar Hirani's film has omitted Sanjay Dutt's first marriage with Richa Sharma who is Trishala's late mum. We guess, some things are better left unsaid.

Meanwhile, Sanju's box office collections have scaled heights. The movie made an unimmaginable business of its 1st Monday. Sanju collected Rs 25.35 crore on Day 4, thus, taking its grand total to Rs 145.41 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is bound to enter the coveted '200 crore club'. However, it is to be seen, how soon the film reaches the mark.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Leaked Online: How The Makers Are Tackling The Issue

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates