Why Jacqueline Fernandez hugging a kid drew flak on social media?

Jacqueline Fernandez's fans were furious at her, after seeing a video posted by her on Instagram, for not respecting the kid's decision



Jacqueline Fernandez while hugging the kid on the show

Jacqueline Fernandez left fans fuming after she posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen hugging an unwilling child contestant on the reality show, Dance Deewane. The actor was on the set to promote her upcoming film, Race 3. The boy said he did not want to hug her because he didn't feel like it. Co-actor Salman Khan, who was also on the show, coaxed her to hug him.

Well, fans were furious at her, after seeing the video, for not respecting the contestant's decision.

While one user commented saying, "That boy is clearly uncomfortable! This isn't ok at all. You shouldn't have forced him to hug you", another stated, "You can clearly see The boy is uncomfortable and doesn't want to be hugged! A 'No' means a No!".

There were a few who even supported Jacqueline Fernandez, saying, "Vedio mein saaf dikh raha he ki ladka sharma raha hai....fir kya ye log pagal ho gaye hai kya bol rahe hai child abuse etc... nonsense people."

Another commented, "I don't think you have seen kids in real life, they say no for fun rather than being serious about it! You should really go abroad and join activism there! Brainless prick!" and one also commented, "It's cUte and a funny video please don't make big issues on such small things jack is not senseless."

What's your take on this?

