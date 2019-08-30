Why Prabhas has turned into a bonafide pan-India star with Saaho

regional-cinema

The morning show occupancy in the North is at par and even better at places as compared to the total occupancy of recently released films on a National holiday.

Saaho poster. Pic/PR Image

The high-octane action film of the year, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho has released today and the film has already seen a strong advance booking with a high occupancy for morning shows. The nation is surely celebrating World Saaho Day, cheering and hooting for their favourite star Prabhas who's turning into a bonafide pan-India star.

In the multiplexes in Mumbai, it is clear that many morning shows of Saaho have got occupied. It looks like Saaho might just break all the records nationwide. The morning show occupancy in the North is at par and even better in places as compared to the total occupancy of recently released films on a National holiday.

After the massive success of Baahubali - The Conclusion, the Prabhas-starrer Saaho might break the highest opening record considering the high occupancy for the morning shows. The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth, releases today nationwide and celebrating World Saaho Day on its release.

Also read: Saaho Movie Review: Here's what the audience has to say about the film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates