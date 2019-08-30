Saaho Movie Review: Here's what the audience has to say about the film

regional-cinema

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho released today, August 30. Let's take a look at what people have to say about this much-awaited action movie.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the Saaho poster

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho hit theatres today, August 30, 2019. The much-awaited actioner is directed by Sujeeth and was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The film also marks Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' first collaboration.

Prabhas and Shraddha fans had been waiting with bated breath for Saaho to release. And now that it has, let's take a look at how the movie has fared on opening day.

#saaho champesadu movie.. blockbuster ride. No words ðððð. Sujeeth bro direction and screenplay superb. Prabhas ðððð. BGM is soul of the movie #Saahoreview #SaahoFeverEverywhere — Akhil Naidu (@9030564076) August 29, 2019

A Twitter user wrote that Saaho might just as well be India's biggest action thriller till date. Another fan wrote, "1st: intro is awesome with old monk, established the characters and the story in a good screenplay interval bang twist was extraordinary, 2nd: nonstopable action starts full swing last 40 min was feast breathtaking action scenes, u guys will enjoy #Saaho #Saahoreview #Prabhas (sic)"

Saaho has been made on a massive budget and the makers have brought in action experts onboard for the film's exhilarating action scenes. A Twitter user wrote:

#Saahoreview Guys just came out of Bahrain premiere show of #sahoo. Least we can say is it's a blockbuster. This is going to be the cult movie like batman series in India. Awesome entertainment, you will realise your breath only after end titles. Go for it. @ActorPRABHA — Ram (@ramaraju9) August 29, 2019

Saaho has been getting generally good early reviews so far. Twitterati can't stop gushing at Prabhas' and Shraddha's performances. Apparently a Twitter user hinted that 'the pre-interval twist will shock a lot of people'.

There were a few negative reviews for Saaho too. This is what film critic Sumit Kadel had to write:

#Saaho is 2019 BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT.

Plus- Prabhash Screen presence

Minus- bad performances of too many characters ,Confusing Story, Extremely boring laughable screenplay,mediocre action ,terrible direction & so many bad songs. Watch at your own risk. Rating- â­ï¸#SaahoReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 30, 2019

While another said that the first half was average at best. "Average first half.. Boring songs.. Prabhas action awesome... Shradha kapoor always nice.. #Saahoreview (sic)."

According to trade experts, Saaho could be one of the biggest films India has seen. Ramesh Bala, an entertainment trade analyst says, "Baahubali 2 is the biggest grosser in India... Saaho is Prabhas' next movie after Baahubali 2. So the expectations are sky-high... The movie is releasing in several languages. A solo release on Aug 30th.. 1,500 screens in Telugu states and 550 screens in Tamil Nadu... It must be 6,000 or more all India. Making it one of the biggest releases of 2019."

Will you be watching Saaho this weekend?

Also read: Saaho early reviews: Here's the buzz about the Prabhas, Shraddha-starrer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates