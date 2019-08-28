Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho set to be the biggest opener of 2019

regional-cinema

Touted to be one of the biggest actioners India has ever seen, Saaho is the first collaboration between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

Saaho has been made on a high budget and with the help of action experts from across the world. As such, the movie is all set to become the biggest opener in 2019.

Trade analyst Amul Vikas Mohan shares, "Prabhas is a megastar who enjoys Pan-India fandom. Ever since it was announced that Prabhas is all set to make his Bollywood debut, his fans have been going crazy waiting for Saaho to release and the wide response that the trailer and the songs have received is proof of how huge Prabhas is. Another reason that Saaho is going to be one of the biggest openings of this year is the amount of time and dedication the entire team of Saaho has put to deliver the high-octane action thriller that the film is. Being shot in multiple languages means the movie will be released simultaneously across India with a higher number of screens, which is only going to add to its opening collections."

Ramesh Bala, an entertainment trade analyst says, "Baahubali 2 is the biggest grosser in India... Saaho is Prabhas' next movie after Baahubali 2. So the expectations are sky-high... The movie is releasing in several languages. A solo release on Aug 30th.. 1,500 screens in Telugu states and 550 screens in Tamil Nadu... It must be 6,000 or more all India. Making it one of the biggest releases of 2019."

The movie has an incredible ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, among others. Saaho is an action thriller presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

