Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho's new poster ups the hype!

With only three days to go, the makers of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho's latest poster has left the town talking

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in Saaho poster

The world is all set to witness the spectacle that Saaho is on August 30. With only 3 days to go, the film is receiving all sorts of hype on social media. Not only this, even the fans are all set to witness the world of Saaho on the big screen.

Marking the last one of the poster in the Saaho poster series, the makers released the latest poster for Saaho on social media platforms. They captioned: "#SaahoDay is coming, buckle up for the ultimate action ride of your life! #SaahoOnAugust30 #Saaho @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish"

In the poster, you'll see an altogether different avatar of strong-willed Shraddha Kapoor, staring right into the face of an upcoming battle. By the looks of it, this action thriller is all set to give you edge-on-the-seat experience. The duo looks absolutely ready to fight and win the war, and their archnemesis' in the background is making it all the more exciting!

As the audience gets ready to witness and enter the Saaho world and be a part of the thrilling roller coaster ride that Saaho is all geared up to give, It already has the viewers hooked on to the screens with the released trailer and songs. Saaho sure promises to give the audience an 'edge of their seats' experience in this battle between an epic pack of villains and the shades of grey that the protagonist displays.

Saaho has been shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. The film is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

