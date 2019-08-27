Five action sequences from Saaho to look forward to

regional-cinema

The makers of Saaho have brought in action experts from across the world like Kenny Bates, Peng Jhang, and Bob Brown to make this movie bigger than ever.

Saaho, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in the lead, is one of the most anticipated and exciting films of 2019. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film is also touted to be one of the biggest actioners of the year. The makers of the film have brought in action experts from across the world like Kenny Bates, Peng Jhang, and Bob Brown to make this movie bigger than ever.

Here are the five action sequences that will make sure you bite your nails in excitement:

The entry: The hero's entry is designed by internationally acclaimed action director Peng Jhang. Jhang was asked to design a never-seen-before entry scene for Prabhas. The superstar had to train for over three weeks to get the perfect shot in a single take.

The gunfight sequence: The thrilling gunfight scene is directed by Bob Brown and the scene has been shot like a dance number with a choreographer's help. The makers of Saaho claim that it's for the first time that a choreographer has been roped in to help out for an action sequence.

The car chase: The car chase sequence has been designed by popular action director Kenny Bates. The exhilarating scene took over three weeks to be properly completed.

The jetman sequence: This sequence was specially shot in Italy. While Prabhas wasn't required for the scene, the actor accompanied the team and stuck around till the shoot was completed.

The climax: This sequence was choreographed by Peng Zhang and was shot in Europe.

Prabhas was required to work on his Hindi for Saaho. The actor told mid-day in a chat, "I don't speak fluent Hindi, but I can read and write it. My second language in school, in Hyderabad, was Hindi. So I speak, what I refer to as, Hyderabadi Hindi. I had a special master on the set for me. We would keep rehearsing till my pronunciation was correct, and then shoot."

Prabhas' language coach Kamal Ahmad said, "Prabhas is well-versed in Hindi. The problem was the accent. He worked hard to get the words and sentences in the correct diction, keeping the Hindi audience in mind. He would often be intrigued by some words and would ask me their exact meaning. One such word was 'buniyaad'."

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, among others. Saaho is an action thriller presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

