Saaho Bad Boy Song: Jacqueline Fernandez and Prabhas raise the temperature

Bad Boy from Saaho is considered as one of the hottest dance numbers of the year so far

Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez/picture courtesy: Instagram

The makers of Saaho released the new song from the album titled Bad Boy featuring Jacqueline Fernandez along with Prabhas. The duo oozes temperature with their sultry moves. This is considered as one of the hottest dance numbers of the year so far and surely going to rule the playlist because of it's peppy music.

The song, sung by Badshah, Neeti Mohan and composed and written by Badshah is winning over the internet. The chemistry of Jacqueline and Prabhas is sizzling. The glimpses of the song were seen in the pre-release event of Saaho in Hyderabad that has impressed the audience.

The video showcases, Prabhas and Jacqueline setting the floor on fire with a backdrop of the pool party and with the various landscapes shot in Austria. Check out the song shared by the makers of Saaho.

Check out Bad Boy from Saaho right here:

Jacqueline Fernandez has set the record of giving chartbuster songs with her impeccable dance and killer moves. Considering Jacqueline's dance skills, the maker had got her on board for this special song alongside Prabhas which gives the audience a brand new pair on screen with the upcoming song of Saaho Bad Boy. The earlier songs have gone off very well with millions of views and on the playlist along with garnering immense appreciation from the audience.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others and the excitement amongst the audience is proof that everyone is looking forward to the release. Saaho is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati. This film also marks the Ek Villain actor's debut in the South Indian film industry. Saaho has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30.

