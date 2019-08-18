Saaho: New poster featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas out now!

regional-cinema

The makers of Saaho released a new poster of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas from the film. The actress shared the multilingual film's poster on her Instagram account

The makers of Saaho have organised a special event at the famous Ramoji film city in Hyderabad. Ahead of the event, a new poster of Saaho featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas has been released. Actress Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the posters of the multilingual film. The lead artists of the film look all in love yet thrilled as they pose together. The poster depicts the intense love between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor with the pinch of action to it.

The event that was scheduled for 5 pm at Ramoji film city is being touted as one of the grand events of Saaho. And, this poster has raised the excitement level amongst their fans across. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor had geared her fans and audience to watch the event unveil at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

Saaho's trailer has been received with a positive response for its over-the-top action sequences and also for the fire that Prabhas and Shraddha's chemistry has ignited. The marketing representatives of Saaho have termed and started calling August 30 as 'World Saaho Day' - it's the day when the film is scheduled for its release.

Although Prabhas' film, Baahubali was dubbed in Hindi, Saaho marks the debut of Prabhas in the Hindi film industry. At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, Prabhas confessed that he loves Bollywood and aspires to continue making films in Hindi, only if the audience acknowledges and loves his hard work. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following has dubbed this film in Hindi, and called the experience a "difficult" one, whereas, for real, the actor can't speak the language but can read and write.

Saaho does not mark one of the first for Prabhas but also for Shraddha Kapoor. The film marks the Baaghi girl's debut in the South film industry. Touted to be as one of the biggest action films, Saaho is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others and the excitement amongst the audience is proof that everyone is looking forward to the release.

