Saaho early reviews: Here's the buzz about the Prabhas, Shraddha-starrer

regional-cinema

Early reviews of the movie are in and here's what reviewers are saying about the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer.

Shraddha Kapoor shared this poster with Prabhas on her Instagram account

Fans and movie-lovers are waiting with bated breath for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho to release on August 30. The high-octane action film is the first collaboration between the two actors, and the film will be releasing in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

Now, early reviews of the movie are in and here's what reviewers are saying about the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer. Film critic and member of Censor Board of UAE, Umair Sandhu, tweeted:

#Saaho Action Stunts will BLOW your mind !! Totally Goosebumps ! #Prabhas Nobody can beat you ! You are MEGA STAR of Pan India. â­â­â­â­#SaahoReview — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 27, 2019

Trade analyst Shubham C tweeted, "#SaahoReview #Saaho grips u with interesting screenplay which gets muddled in between but races to the finish line with aplomb..#Prabhas is BONES BREAKER HIGH FLYING ACTION STAR while @ShraddhaKapoor shines too.. Ending arc leading to climax will ensure BANG for ur BUCK.. 3.75/5"

>> Average 1st half



>> Good 2nd half



>> Positives :- Prabhas, Interval 20minutes, Climax 30

minutes action part ð¥ ð¥



>> Negatives : - Songs, Routine Story, Runtime, Poor VFX (in couple of action scenes only)#Saaho #Saahoreview — Lab Reports (@Inside_Infos) August 28, 2019

Indian film distributor for Europe and movie critic Karanshan.Y didn't have a glowing response for the movie. This is what he tweeted:

Keeping early reviews aside, will you be watching Saaho when it releases in a theatre near you? Featuring an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, among others, Saaho is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

Also read: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho set to be the biggest opener of 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates