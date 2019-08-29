Saaho early reviews: Here's the buzz about the Prabhas, Shraddha-starrer
Early reviews of the movie are in and here's what reviewers are saying about the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer.
Fans and movie-lovers are waiting with bated breath for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho to release on August 30. The high-octane action film is the first collaboration between the two actors, and the film will be releasing in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.
Now, early reviews of the movie are in and here's what reviewers are saying about the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer. Film critic and member of Censor Board of UAE, Umair Sandhu, tweeted:
#Saaho Action Stunts will BLOW your mind !! Totally Goosebumps ! #Prabhas Nobody can beat you ! You are MEGA STAR of Pan India. ââââ#SaahoReview— Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 27, 2019
Trade analyst Shubham C tweeted, "#SaahoReview #Saaho grips u with interesting screenplay which gets muddled in between but races to the finish line with aplomb..#Prabhas is BONES BREAKER HIGH FLYING ACTION STAR while @ShraddhaKapoor shines too.. Ending arc leading to climax will ensure BANG for ur BUCK.. 3.75/5"
>> Average 1st half— Lab Reports (@Inside_Infos) August 28, 2019
>> Good 2nd half
>> Positives :- Prabhas, Interval 20minutes, Climax 30
minutes action part ð¥ ð¥
>> Negatives : - Songs, Routine Story, Runtime, Poor VFX (in couple of action scenes only)#Saaho #Saahoreview
Indian film distributor for Europe and movie critic Karanshan.Y didn't have a glowing response for the movie. This is what he tweeted:
#Saaho #SaahoTamil #Saahoreview#SaahoHindi @SaahoOfficial #Saahomoviereview OUT â ðð½— Karanshan.Y (@karanshan7777) August 26, 2019
Prabhas Hindi dubbing ðð½
Shraddha Kapoor ð¤¦ð¾âï¸
Running time too long ð¡@TeamPrabhasOffl @Prabhas_Team @itisprashanth @cinemapayyan @rameshlaus @sekartweets @mithunraman @sri50 @sathishmsk pic.twitter.com/iYU86mVMfu
Keeping early reviews aside, will you be watching Saaho when it releases in a theatre near you? Featuring an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, among others, Saaho is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.
Also read: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho set to be the biggest opener of 2019
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Prabhas and Shraddha starrer Saaho gets a U/A certificate with no cuts