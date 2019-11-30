Why Sundays are fun days

For the past three years, the back road behind Inorbit Mall in Malad has been coming alive with music, dancing, food and general merriment thanks to the festival Malad Masti. This year, Sunday mid-day is the media partner for the event, which is aimed at weaning a tech-dependant generation of youngsters away from their gadgets so that they can spend some meaningful time with their families.

A main stage acts as the entertainment hub. That's where singers like Tushar Trivedi and dance troupe S Unity Crew will ply their trade this time around. Meanwhile, stalls all around will offer fitness-related activities like yoga and zumba, apart from delectable goodies. "This year, we have also pledged to fight against malnutrition, and the funds that we get from sponsors will thus go towards that end," says Mahesh Rao, a member of the organising committee. So head there with your family tomorrow not just to have a blast, but also for a good deed.

On December 1, 7 am to 10 am

At Back road of Inorbit Mall, New Link Road, Malad West.

Call 67069548

Free

