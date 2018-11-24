WI hit back after Bangladesh teen Nayeem sets record

cricket

Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan is ecstatic after claiming the wicket of WI's Kemar Roach. Pic/AFP

Teenage Bangladesh off-spinner Nayeem Hasan became the youngest ever player to take five wickets on debut but West Indies' spinners matched him to restore parity in the first Test here yesterday.

Nayeem, who was 17 years 355 days old at the start of the game, finished with 5-61, as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 246 to take a 78-run first innings lead.

But the hosts were unable to cash in on the advantage, slumping to 55-5 in their second innings at stumps Day Two for a lead of just 133 runs. Jomel Warrican and Roston Chase each took two wickets to help the West Indies claw their way back into the contest. Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 11 alongside Mehidy Hasan, on what looked like a batting minefield at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Nayeem, who surpassed Australian Pat Cummins's five-wicket haul on debut at 18 years and 193 days, took care of the West Indies lower middle-order after senior spinners provided the initial breakthroughs.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who finished with 3-43, dismissed Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite at the start of his spell after Taijul Islam removed Kieran Powell for 14 to help the hosts reduce West Indies to 31-3.

