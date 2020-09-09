Wife murders husband with help of paramour, gives Rs 5 lakh contract

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Ahmedabad police recently arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her husband after giving Rs 5 lakh contract for the job. The police have managed to arrest the accused days after a 43-year-ola man from the Manekbaug area was found murdered in the Mahemadpura area.

The deceased, identified as Pramod Patel (43), was married to Kinjal Patel (25) and the couple has a four-year-old son. This was Pramod's third marriage, a police official said. According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, Kinjal frequently visited Dabhal village in Himmatnagar district for personal work, and during these visits, she met Amrat Rabari, with whom she fell in love.

Nearly eight months ago, Kinjal and her paramour hatched a plan to kill Pramod. For the same, Amrat hired his friend Suresh, a resident of Rajasthan. As per the plan, Amrat showed Suresh the nursey where Pramod worked. On Thursday Pramod informed Kinjal that he would come home late and seeking this as an opportunity, Kinjal shared this information with Amrat.

Suresh, Amrat and two others made a plan and attacked Pramod with sharp-edged weapons while he was about to leave from work. In order to ensure that nobody suspects her involvement, Kinjal called Pramod and even informed his relatives that he has not returned home.

"The two accused were in a relationship since two-and-a-half years. On August 31, a recce was done and their plan was executed. The other two accused are yet to be arrested," ACP (crime branch) BV Gohil said.

