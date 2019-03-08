Wife kills husband with help of paramour; shirt tag gives them away

crime

Police found a tailor-tag which helped solve the murder mystery

Bengaluru: A man was allegedly murdered in the Ujjaini forest area in Doddaballapura. There were no identifying proofs to determine the identity of the body. However, police found a tailor-tag which helped solve the murder mystery.

According to Banglore Mirror, the police found a disfigured body of a man in the Ujjaini forest area in Doddaballapura. The body had no identifying marks which made police to difficulty in solving the murder case. However, police found a tailor-tag which helped in tracing the culprit and identity of the victim.

With tailor-tag, police began their search from tailor shops in Hessarghatta and found out the name of the victim, who was a resident of Kodigehalli which is located in Hessaraghatta. The victim was a plumber. Police checked his call records and found out that the latter had made several phone calls to one phone number.

After investigating the call records between the victim and the unknown phone number, police found out that the number in question belongs to the latter's wife, who was having an extra-marital affair, reports the website.

Police tracked down the wife and began interrogating her. During the investigation, she confessed to the alleged murder of her husband with the help of her suitor and his brother. She took the drastic decision as her husband was suspicious about her alleged affair. This fuelled frequent quarrel between the couple, thus prompting the wife to kill her husband. A plan was conspired between the accused, paramour and his brother to kill the husband.

As part of the plan, the accused invited her husband to attend a party, where her lover and his brother strangled the victim to death with a wire. To leave no trace of his identity, the accused smashed the face of the deceased with a stone.

Following the accused's confession, a case was registered and arrested her, paramour and the brother, who is a minor, was sent to remand home.

