Wife Sarah has a pinch therapy to keep West Ham footballer Marko calm

Marko and Sarah Arnautovic

West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic had temperament issues, but has overcome them thanks to wife Sarah's unique therapy. Sarah would pinch her footballer husband and then urge him to remain calm despite the provocation. It worked, and the couple, who have been married since 2012 and have two daughters, Emilia and Alicia, are most happy about it.

Arnautovic told British tabloid, The Sun: "When I arrived, everybody was saying: 'The new Balotelli's here'. I've grown up a lot in England. I've changed a lot because I am a father. I have two daughters. I said to myself, 'You can't go like that. Your daughters will read about you and think her dad was a crazy man.'

"My family, especially wife Sarah has helped me a lot." Arnautovic said that just like defenders made him angry by kicking, pinching or saying bad things to him, his wife would pinch him often and test his patience.

