Will Anushka Sharma take time off to be with Virat Kohli for her 30th birthday?

After a dreamy wedding in Italy and a quick honeymoon in Finland last December, Anushka Sharma has been neck-deep in work juggling her two films - Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India with Varun Dhawan. So, it's time for a well-deserved breather for the actor - Sharma, who turns 30 on May 1, has decided to take a break in the last week of April and head to Bangalore to celebrate her birthday with husband Virat Kohli. No glitzy bash for her big three-oh - the couple plans to host an intimate affair which will see only family and close friends in attendance. We hear, Kohli's family will be flying in from Delhi for the do.

"Anushka and Virat hardly get time with each other, given their packed schedules. So they decided to make the most of her birthday. Anushka will fly down to Bangalore on April 24 to spend some quality time with Virat. After spending a week or so in Bangalore, she will fly to the US for a one-and-a half-month-long schedule of Zero," says a source.

Anushka Sharma, who allegedly plays a scientist in the Aanand L Rai film, recently visited the US Consulate in Mumbai with co-star Khan and the director. Rumours suggest that the US leg of the shoot will see them filming at the US Space & Rocket Centre in Huntsville.

