Will be exciting to see James Gunn's take on 'Suicide Squad': Joel Kinnaman

Actor Joel Kinnaman says he is looking forward to director James Gunn's version of his 2016 film "Suicide Squad". The 39-year-old actor played the role of Rick Flag, an Army Special Forces colonel who leads a pack of supervillain to save the world, in the David Ayer-directed movie.

Despite being panned by the critics, the film, which also featured Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, raked in over USD 745 million worldwide. Last year, Gunn, best known for helming Marvel's "Guardian of the Galaxy" series, was hired by Warner Bros to direct the follow-up, which is scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.

"James Gunn is an incredibly talented director. It will be very exciting to see what he comes up with in terms of his take on 'Suicide Squad'," Kinnaman told PTI in a telephonic interview from New York. The actor, however, said it is "too early" to talk about him reprising his character in the new movie. "In terms of my involvement, I think it is too early to talk about that. But as soon as I can comment on it, I will," he added. Kinnaman also refrained from commenting on producer Peter Safran's statement that the project will be a "total reboot".

The actor currently stars in Amazon Prime Video's series "Hanna". The show, which also features Esme Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos, is an adaptation of Joe Wright's 2011 film of the same name. David Farr, who co-wrote the screenplay of the film with Seth Lochhead, is serving as the creator and writer on the series. "Hanna" will premiere on the streaming service platform on March 29.

