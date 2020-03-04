Will bring Mumbai Bagh protests to a peaceful end, says Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer who was named new Commissioner of Mumbai police last week, seems ready for a challenge. The top cop, in an interaction with mid-day, said he would bring the Mumbai Bagh protests to a peaceful end and plans to start live interactions with Mumbaikars on social media platforms soon.

Excerpts of mid-day's interaction with Commissioner Param Bir Singh:

How did you react to your new appointment as commissioner of Mumbai Police?

I was overwhelmed and honoured that the government has shown trust in me by entrusting me with such a huge responsibility.

What will be your priorities as top cop?

Maintaining law and order is my topmost priority considering the current situation across the country, and women's safety. Street crimes are also going to be another priority. Women should feel safe whenever they get out of their homes.

FIRs are being filed against CAA supporters despite the CM and Mumbai Police assuring otherwise. What is the plan going forward?

Protesting is people's democratic right if done lawfully with the right permissions and without troubling and blocking traffic or causing inconvenience to others. We will take action if anyone is found violating rules.

What is your strategy for Mumbai Bagh/Nagpada protests? People have been protesting for over a month.

We are engaging with the protesters and will ensure that it comes to a peaceful conclusion. We are also approaching community leaders.

FIRs were also filed against protesters other than the ones regarding CAA. Isn't that curbing freedom of expression?

One can't violate the law while protesting. Blocking of traffic is not permitted.

Sedition cases were also filed against protesters. The police did not follow SC guidelines in this regard, the Bombay High Court observed in a TISS student's case. Will this approach be changed under your regime?

I will ensure that the legal position is examined in such cases. Currently, I am not aware of the case you are talking about. I will call a meeting with all my senior officers soon.

After the Delhi violence, several videos are being circulated on social media and they can disturb peace in the city. How will you tackle this?

My team is keeping a very close watch on social media and will take strict action if anyone is found violating the law. I want to appeal to citizens to practice restraint in this regard and not believe rumours.

What about Mumbai's nightlife and the new rules regarding it?

Mumbai is an international city. I welcome the government's decision and we fully support the initiative. We are totally prepared to handle everything and I hope the nightlife in Mumbai booms.

A 17-year-old autistic boy has been missing for the past five months. The search for him has wound down in the past couple of months.

I will discuss this case particularly with the officers concerned and want to assure the family that we will make all efforts to trace him.

Cyber frauds have seen a significant rise in the recent past but the detection rate is very low.

This is going to be one of our priorities. Creating awareness is important, so we will be upgrading our technology. Cyber Cell alone cannot tackle all such crimes. Police stations need to be upgraded and sensitised to handle cyber fraud cases but what is more important is sensitising people.

How do you plan to interact with the common man?

We have our Twitter handles where people can interact with us. We will also soon be starting a live interaction on Twitter. I will also ensure that I am accessible to everyone but not by visiting police stations as those can be coloured by the officers-in-charge. People can come to meet me and senior officers, redressal of their grievances will be our priority. I will also ensure three to four hours a day to meet people.

Bar and orchestra owners have complaints regarding harassment by local police stations.

I will ensure that nobody is harassed but action will be taken if anyone is found violating rules.

Anything for the PMC bank depositors?

People have lost their hard-earned money and my team is investigating the matter.

