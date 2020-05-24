Will Chennai Express' Thangaballi, Nikitin Dheer, shine again as the villain in Raktanchal?

Best remembered as Thangaballi in the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express (2013), Nikitin Dheer features in a dark role in the web series, Raktanchal. He hopes fans appreciate him in the new villainous avatar as much as they did his Thangaballi act.

He even took to his Instagram account and gave a chilling glimpse of his character, Waseem Khan. As always, the actor looks menacing and it seems this is one man that cannot be messed with.

Have a look at his post right here:

In another post, he shared a glimpse from one of the stills from the series and it seems this is going to be one show to watch out for:

But it's not just Chennai Express, he has played the antagonist in films like Mission Istanbul and Dabangg 2 as well. And now he's all set to reunite with Rohit Shetty for Sooryavanshi, where he again plays one of the villains. It seems exciting times await the actor!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news