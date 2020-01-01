Will Cristiano Ronaldo get married to girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in 2020?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were another celebrity couple who made headlines last year. While there was news in Portugal that Ronaldo has decided to marry his girlfriend of two years, he quashed talk that he had secretly wed Georgina in Morocco.

The couple stay in Italy and have daughter Alana Martina together. Georgina is also raising Ronaldo's kids— Cristiano Jr, nine and twins Eva and Mateo, two. Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores called Georgina her future daughter-in-law and we can only hope that the footballer gives in to his mother's wishes and agrees to wed Georgina.

