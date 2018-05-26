Will Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tie the knot this November?

The Bollywood gossip mill has gone into overdrive with news that one of its hottest couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, will tie the knot in November.



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh; Inset sister Anisha Padukone

The Bollywood gossip mill has gone into overdrive with news that one of its hottest couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, will tie the knot in November. What has added fodder to it is that Deepika's younger sister, Anisha, and Ranveer recently started following each other on social media.

Anisha, a professional golfer, has always steered clear of industry folk. She does not accompany Dippy to film shootings and parties. The fact that Anisha is following Ranveer is considered a sign of the new-found close bond between the two families.

