'Will deliver on promises to Rajasthan': Sachin Pilot tweets thanks for Gandhis

Former Rajasthan Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for noting and addressing his and 'the aggrieved" MLAs grievances, stating that he will continue working for a better India to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan.

"I thank Sonia ji, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and INC India leaders for noting and addressing our grievances. I stand firm in my belief and will continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan and protect democratic values we cherish," Pilot tweeted.

This comes after Pilot along with his supporting MLAs attended a meeting with a three-member committee led by Congress General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal and senior party leader Ahmed Patel to address the issues raised by Pilot and the rebel legislators.

The meeting took place here in the national capital and all the leaders were seen maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks as a precautionary measure in view of COVID-19.The crisis faced by the Congress government in Rajasthan appears to have ended with the party, stating on Monday that Pilot had "committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan" and "a three-member committee" has been formed to address the issues raised by Pilot and "the aggrieved" MLAs.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi welcomed "back" party leader Sachin Pilot as he lauded the "teamwork under Rahul Gandhi" over the resolution of the political crisis faced by party government in Rajasthan.He also lauded Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that his political instincts rarely fail him."Welcome back Sachin. A constructive and enjoyable phase of Rajasthan building awaits. Congrats for teamwork under Rahul Gandhi, his tireless team, incl Venugopal, Surjewala Maken who became residents of my home state. Not to forget pol instincts of Gehlot which rarely fail him," Singhvi said.

Venugopal was involved in efforts to find a solution to the crisis. Party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Ajay Maken had been camping in the state to extend their help to the Gehlot government in handling the crisis.The political crisis resulted from differences between Pilot and Gehlot coming out in the open. Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister last month.After Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him did not attend meetings of the Congress Legislature Party, the party had issued disqualification notices against them which were challenged by them in court.The rebel MLAs had said that they were in the Congress and fighting for their issues against the chief minister.

Earlier party leader Shashi Tharoor had hoped for an amicable resolution of the crisis.Pilot met former party chief Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day and expressed his grievances. The party said Pilot was "committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan" and "a three-member committee" will be formed to address the issues raised by Pilot and "the aggrieved" MLAs.

In a statement, Venugopal said Pilot and Gandhi had "a frank, open and conclusive discussion"."Sachin Pilot has met with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and expressed his grievances in detail. They have had a frank, open and conclusive discussion. Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," he said."Following this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to address the issues raised by Shri Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," he said.

