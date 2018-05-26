Will Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya share a stage?

The actor-anchor is performing a skit on the TV show, Cricket Finals Party Toh Banti Hai, which is part of the Indian Premier League finale line-up that airs tomorrow



It's been a while since Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya have been stirring up romance rumours. The actor-anchor is performing a skit on the TV show, Cricket Finals Party Toh Banti Hai, which is part of the Indian Premier League finale line-up that airs tomorrow. The makers were keen that the cricketer appear with his ladylove. The swashbuckling all-rounder was, however, in no mood to give his nod. If he shared stage with Elli, it would mean an affirmation that there was indeed something going on. The couple prefers being not-so-open as they are in no hurry to make things official.

