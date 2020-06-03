Will ensure India gets back its economy, GDP growth: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government will ensure more policy reforms to speed up economic growth and remove structural bottlenecks in the Indian economy.

Accordingly, the country will also implement steps to reduce import-dependence and strengthen domestic supply chains. Furthermore, Modi exuded the confidence that India would get its GDP growth back very soon. In an online address at the 125th AGM of industry body CII, he said that the country has entered into the 'Unlock Phase 1' which focuses on getting the economy back on track and that the Centre will take every possible step to revive economic growth.

Besides, the Prime Minister pointed out, the Centre had provided immediate relief to the disadvantaged sections of society via the 'Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana' in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. This scheme helps provide free rations to 74 crore beneficiaries. He said that the Centre has provided financial assistance of R53,000 crore and over 8 crore cooking gas cylinders to the poor. Additionally, over 50 lakh beneficiaries of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation saw the government deposit 24 per cent of their EPF contributions in their accounts, the PM said.

Modi claimed that India Inc has the ability to bounce back and said that attaining a higher growth level should not be difficult. In his address, the Prime Minister said that the concept of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' rested on '5 Is of Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure, and Innovation'.

He said that while announcing the relief package during the Coronavirus crisis, his government took a long-term view of the economy and announced far-reaching measures to reform the economy.

Inching close to 2L-mark

Meanwhile, India witnessed 8,171 new Coronavirus cases in 24 hours. With this, the total case count mounted to 1,98,706 on Tuesday. At least 204 new fatalities were also recorded in 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,598.

'No community transmission in Goa'

Hours after Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed the first instance of community transmission in Goa, claiming an entire family and its doctor had tested positive for COVID-19, state health secretary Nila Mohanan denied the presence of community transmission of the virus in Goa. Mohanan also said that only two persons from the family of five based in Vasco in South Goa had tested positive, adding that the presence of the cases do not indicate community transmission in the state.

Kerala girl kills self over virtual classes

A Std IX Dalit student allegedly committed suicide by setting herself afire over not being able to attend online classes as she did not have a smart phone and the television in her house was not working. The new academic session began in Kerala from Monday with online classes.

Delhi launches Corona app

A mobile application has been launched in Delhi to provide information about hospital beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients, CM Arvind Kejriwal said. The mobile app 'Delhi corona' can be downloaded on Google Play Store. People can also get information on www.delhifightscorona.in/beds or on the helpline number 1031.

