Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan to voice star in Scooby-Doo reboot

hollywood

Picture courtesy/Gina Rodriguez Instagram account

Actors Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan and Frank Welker will voice star in the new animated Scooby-Doo film. Forte, best known for "Lego Movie: The Second Part", will lend voice to the iconic character of Shaggy, the best friend of Scooby-Doo, who will be voiced by Welker in the animated feature.

The film, titled "Scooby", is set to be directed by Tony Cervone from a script by Matt Lieberman, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rodriguez will take on the role of Velma, the brains of the group known as Mystery Inc, while Morgan will voice star as Captain Caveman, a character who has appeared in other Hanna Barbera cartoons, but not the original "Scooby-Doo" . The story sees the Mystery Inc. gang join forces with other heroes of the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from Dick Dastardly and his evil plans. The film has a release date of May 2020.

The last Scooby-Doo project for the big screen was the 2004's live-action film "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed", which featured Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, Seth Green, and Tim Blake Nelson.

