'Will it ruin our friendship if I tell her how I feel?'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been in love with a girl since the first time I saw her. We are good friends and chat about everything. The problem is she recently ended a relationship with another guy. I don't want to lose her as a friend and am worried she may not have feelings for me the way I have for her. We don't have any common friends either, so I can't ask anyone for help. What can I do?

— Niket G

If the two of you are as close as you claim to be, why can't you simply have this conversation with her? Tell her how you feel, discuss your fear of losing her, and find out what she has to say. There's no one who can ruin a relationship if the two people in it value what they have. If she says she doesn't feel the same way about you, think about how you value her as a friend and find a way to live with that. This isn't something two adults should have a problem talking about.

I have been in a relationship for seven years, but it doesn't seem as if my boyfriend is ready for marriage. Whenever I ask him about it, he has some issue or the other. I asked him to leave me instead, but he is not ready to do that either. What can I do? I do love him a lot and can't live without him.

— Sanna S

It's obvious that the two of you aren't on the same page about this, and that he needs more time. If he is afraid of commitment, you should tell him how you feel and ask him how much time he needs, if only to be able to have a conversation about marriage. Tell him if you're prepared to wait, and for how long, and give him time and space to arrive at a decision. At the very least, he owes you an explanation, so you don't end up hanging around forever.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

