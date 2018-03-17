Will Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding have an 'A' certificate?

To preempt tussle with CBFC, sources say makers of Veere Di Wedding eyeing 'A' certificate, won't compromise on content



As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding enters post-production, producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are devising ways to escape the Censor Board's scissors. At a recent internal meeting between the producers and director Shashanka Ghosh, it was apparently decided that the makers will bid for an 'A' certificate, instead of compromising on their content for the 'UA' nod.



A source associated with the film reveals, "The movie revolves around four girls of this generation. In keeping with the characters' tone, the film has a bit of expletives and sexual innuendos. The makers themselves came to a consensus that it isn't exactly meant for kids, but is aimed at college goers and upwards. To avoid any disagreement with the CBFC, it was decided that the film be pitched for an adult certificate."

Slated for a June 1 release, the film will be sent to the Censor Board for review in the next few weeks. "Rhea and Shashank are clear that they don't want to change the slant of the story at all, neither do they want to get into a tussle with the CBFC."

When contacted, the spokesperson of Balaji Motion Pictures said, "We're in the process of editing the film. So, conjecture on the censorship is premature. We're going to be shooting some portions at the end of the month. The rumours are all baseless."