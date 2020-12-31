Will Matheran get eco-friendly train?

With the Indian Railways planning to run hydrogen fuel cell-based narrow-gauge locomotives on the Kalka-Shimla line, the technology might be introduced in Matheran in the near future as well. The railways has also been working to build a hydrogen-powered rail engine that would be able to run a passenger train in the suburban network by the end of next year.



If introduced in Matheran, the new technology might help the hill station a lot as it is an eco-sensitive zone, say railway officials. File pics

Confirming the development, a senior railway official said that the expression of interest had been invited for the development of hydrogen fuel cell-based hybrid power for diesel-hydraulic locomotives running on the Kalka-Shimla section.

"It runs on a narrow gauge line, which is slightly bigger than the one in Matheran. But once we have the technology, we can make the change in all the hill stations and the trains eco-friendly," he added.

The Indian Railways Organisation for Alternate Fuel (IROAF), which has been set up for the purpose, said that the retro fitment would happen on 700 HP narrow gauge locomotives. The official further said that the whole idea was to reduce the dependence on traditional sources of fuel.

"To start with, a detailed plan taking into account the steep gradients and curves along the line has been made and the design of the locomotive has been done considering empty hydrogen tanks will have to be replaced with filled ones within 45 minutes through manual effort," he added.

City resident Sunil Shinde said, "The move could help Matheran in a big way since it is an eco-sensitive zone. An environment friendly train will work wonders."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news