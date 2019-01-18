Will Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra reconcile?

bollywood

After Nargis Fakhri's break up with Matt Alonzo, the actress is nursing a broken heart and Uday Chopra is the shoulder to cry on

Uday Chopra, Nargis Fakhri and Matt Alonzo

B-Town is buzzing that Nargis Fakhri and ex-flame Uday Chopra are warming up to each other again. The hottie is back in town for the promotions of her film, Amavas. She recently broke up with American video editor boyfriend, Matt Alonzo.

The parting wasn't a happy one as they have deleted their loved-up pictures from their respective social media accounts. She's nursing a broken heart and Uday is the shoulder to cry on. We will wait for him to drop a hint on Twitter. How he loved to flirt with her online!

Nargis started her career in Bollywood with the film Rockstar in 2011. She has since been seen in movies like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar and Housefull 3. Nargis will next be seen in Amavas which is a horror movie. The film also features Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena, Mona Singh and Ali Asgar. Directed by Bhushan Patel, Amavas will release on February 1.

Talking about her film she said, "I like supernatural horror films because it scares you, it takes you into a world where the story unfolds and things come into action... it is engrossing. Watching a horror story gets our adrenaline going and that is addictive. This ('Amavas') is the only horror script that I have come across in the last six years so I was instantly excited," she added.

