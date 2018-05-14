Will sacrifice Karnataka CM post for a Dalit, says Siddaramaiah
Mentioning that this was his last election, the CM exuded confidence that Cong would get a majority in Karnataka
Siddaramaiah shows his ink-stained finger after voting in the assembly elections. Pic/PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that he was ready to sacrifice his chief ministerial post for a Dalit. "I am ready to sacrifice the chief minister's post for a Dalit," he said.
Karnataka Congress has a strong presence of Dalit leaders, foremost among whom are Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara. On a related note, the Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and a party or an alliance needs 113 seats to form the government.
The assembly polls, which began at 7 am on Saturday at 58,546 polling stations concluded at 7 pm. The Election Commission (EC) said that voter turnout recorded was 70 per cent, compared to 71.4 per cent in the 2013 elections in Karnataka. A total of 2,654 candidates, including 216 women were in the fray for the assembly elections this year.
Speaking to reporters in Chamundeshwari constituency, one of the two seats from where Siddaramaiah contested in the high-stakes polls, along with Badami in north Karnataka, the Congress leader said, "This will be my last election." He also exuded confidence that the Congress would get an absolute majority in Karnataka.
Lakshminarayana named AP BJP chief
The BJP announced the appointment of Kanna Lakshminarayana as its Andhra president. BJP President Amit Shah named Lakshminarayana as the new head of the state unit. He succeeds K Haribabu, MP from Visakhapatnam. The development came as a surprise, as Lakshminarayana had said earlier that he would quit the party and join YSRC.
No alliance with JD(S), says Cong
Congress on Sunday denied any chances of stitching an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) post the Karnataka Assembly polls to come to power and said that it would never happen. Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said he does not believe in the exit polls whether it is in favour or against his party.
