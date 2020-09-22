Is it Shah Rukh Khan versus Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee Kumar's next?

Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen ever since the release of Zero in 2018. After a hiatus of over two years, he's now gearing up for as many as three films. One of the films that he's gearing up for is Atlee Kumar's next directorial.

A report by Mumbai Mirror states that the star is back to battling himself one more time after Duplicate (1998), Paheli (2005), and Fan (2016). The actor is all set to don a double role again as he's touted to play an investigating office and a criminal, both.

A source close to the daily said, "Atlee and Shah Rukh have been discussing a potential collaboration for two years now and have brainstormed on multiple subjects. They have finally fixed on an action film, which has SRK playing an investigating officer of a top Indian agency and a most-wanted criminal. The story revolves around these two characters who are worlds apart, their conflict and confrontation."

The source also added, "Three of Atlee's four directorials, Theri, Mersal and Bigil, feature the protagonist in double or triple roles. He loves exploring the different aspects of an actor's persona within the same film. He is looking to continue the trend with two diametrically different characters in this film as well."

Khan is also doing Siddharth Anand's Pathan with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani's drama about immigration, and is also said to star in Raj and DK's next. The actor also has a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and is expected to make a special appearance in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah.

