Will Shah Rukh Khan follow in Salman Khan's footsteps?

He wants to launch new talent under his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, and has apparently discussed the idea with Salman

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Salman Khan is known for launching new talent in Bollywood, the latest ones being brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newbie Warina Hussain, who play the lead in Loveratri. Khan is also set to launch newcomer Zaheer Iqbal. If sources are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is set to follow in Sallu's footsteps. He wants to launch new talent under his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, and has apparently discussed the idea with Salman.

Recently, Shah Rukh and Salman wished India "Eid mubarak" by featuring together in a special song in a teaser of Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which was shared on Twitter on Thursday. The two stars, who have earlier worked in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, shared a warm camaraderie in the teaser, which will be attached to Salman's Eid release Race 3.

Shah Rukh enters a stadium, followed by Salman. They are seen dancing together as a voice in the background says: "Dono bhaiyon ke taraf se saare Hindustan ko Eid mubarak. (Here's wishing Eid mubarak to the whole of India from the two brothers)." Zero features Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have joined hands for Zero, produced by Gauri Khan. The movie, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates