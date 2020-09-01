Will Smith, cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to reunite for show's 30th-anniversary

The cast of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' is all set to reunite to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show at HBO Max. According to Variety, series star Will Smith and series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro will be joining the special along with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The reunion special is set to film on September 10 and is scheduled to debut on HBO Max near Thanksgiving. The special will be helmed by Marcus Raboy and Rikki Hughes will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

View this post on Instagram This Thanksgiving the fam’s all back together ðÂ¦Â A post shared by The Fresh Prince (@freshprince) onAug 31, 2020 at 3:11pm PDT

Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media will also be executive producing, reported Variety. 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' originally ran from 1990 to 1996 for six seasons.

