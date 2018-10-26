Search

Windy conditions will pose a challenge: Harmanpreet Kaur

Oct 26, 2018, 09:14 IST | Agencies

"Wind is a big factor in the West Indies

Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur feels the pitches and windy conditions in the West Indies will throw a different set of challenges during next month's Women's World T20. "Wind is a big factor in the West Indies. It doesn't just affect high catches, it makes a difference as a captain, bowler and batter," Kaur wrote in a column for ICC.

