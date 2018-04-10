Wipro's Rishad Premji appointed as new Nasscom chairman

Keshav Murugesh, the Group CEO of the Mumbai-based global business process management company WNS Global Services, has been appointed the new Vice Chairman for the period

Global software major Wipro's Chief Strategy Officer Rishad Premji has been appointed the new Nasscom Chairman for 2018-19, said the Indian IT industry's apex body on Tuesday.

"Rishad Premji, the member of Board of Wipro, succeeds Raman Roy as the Chairman for 2018-19," said the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) in the statement.

Rishad, 40, is the son of Wipro Chairman Azim Premji.

Keshav Murugesh, the Group CEO of the Mumbai-based global business process management company WNS Global Services, has been appointed the new Vice Chairman for the period.

Murugesh, 54, had earlier headed the Nasscom's Business Process Management Council.

On the other hand, Rishad, who joined Wipro in 2007, had earlier worked with the American management consultancy firm Bain & Company in London and with the financial services arm of American multinational General Electric, GE Capital.

With a Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School, he was recognised as a "Young Global Leader" by the World Economic Forum in 2014.

Rishad's experience will help lead the industry during a time of "change and opportunity", Nasscom's President Debjani Ghosh said.

Together, Rishad, Murugesh and Ghosh will work towards re-aligning and re-calibrating the country's technology industry, the statement said.

"The team will continue to work towards skilling and re-skilling of talent, along with free movement of talent across countries, dispelling the myths about immigration and foraying into new markets and geographies," it added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever