Wishes pour in as MS Dhoni turns 38

Dhoni shook a leg with daughter Ziva in the presence of wife Sakshi as his teammates celebrated the reverential figure's birthday

MS dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva

Leeds: Cricketers past and present wished MS Dhoni on his 38th birthday yesterday.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Wish you a happy birthday @msdhoni! Have a great year. All the very best for the next two games."

Captain Virat Kohli, too, wished Dhoni. "Happy birthday mahi bhai. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain," Kohli tweeted.

