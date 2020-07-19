Wishes pour in for cricketer Smriti Mandhana on her 24th birthday
Cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish ace India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana
Cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish ace India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana who turned 24 on Saturday. Here are some wishes:
Jemimah Rodrigues: "Happy birthday Smrits!! Here's to another year of tolerating my nonsense. #24."
Jhulan Goswami: "A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning of the best year ever. @mandhana_smriti."
Yuvraj Singh: "Happy Birthday@mandhana_smriti May you continue to excel and keep the Indian flag soaring with pride. Left handers in the Indian team have a reputation of being very talented, keep that up. My best wishes."
Shikhar Dhawan: "Happy Birthday@mandhana_smriti. Wishing you loads of luck and continued success."
WV Raman: "Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti. Have a lovely day and may God bless you always."
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: "A very Happy Birthday to the ever so talented @mandhana_smriti. Many more runs and more power to you. Wish you a great year ahead."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe