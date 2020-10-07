With Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', it's Lights, Camera, Action again for Hotel Centaur

The bustle of tinsel town is back at the landmark Centaur Hotel at Delhi Airport where shooting is underway for megastar Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is the remake of a much-acclaimed Hollywood film, 'Forrest Gump.' An official from the Centaur hotel told ANI that the megastar's team is taking care of all the interior decoration at the hotel.

"Aamir Khan's team is taking care of all the interior decoration in hotel as per their requirement. Aamir Khan will be shooting in the bar (SomBar) where he will be seen breaking down the bar's gate for the film," an official from the Centaur hotel told ANI. "He will shoot many of sequences in the hotel with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor," the official added.

The government had in April issued notification for the closure of all kinds of operation of the Air India group operated hotel Centaur. "Hotel Corporation of India (HCI) for extension of Notice Period was considered in this Ministry.

With the approval of competent authority, it has been decided that HCI may take all necessary action to hand-over the properties to AAI/DIAL as per provisions in the Lease Agreement after the above mentioned date," Minister of Civil Aviation said in a letter.

"Further expenditure on development of Centaur Hotel and Chefair Flight Catering Delhi may please be made keeping in view the above date of handing over the property so as to avoid any infructuous expenditure," the letter further stated.

Centaur Hotel Known for a landmark in 1982 era during Asiad Games is currently not in service for the public but is open to Bollywood.

As per officials of the hotels the government during the pandemic withdrew its closure order and has given it a further eleven years of extension.

This will be the first time after the closure of the hotel that it is being used for commercial purposes by Aamir Khan Production and it is being charged as per the commercial terms and conditions of the Air India Group Hotels.

As per the official of the Centaur Hotel the Air India Group is now planning to revamp its iconic property in near future.

