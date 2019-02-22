With Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Abhimanyu Dasani excited to clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari

bollywood

Debutant Abhimanyu Dasani is excited to watch Akshay Kumar's Kesari

Abhimanyu Dasani and Kesari poster. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Abhimanyu Dasani is all geared to set his feet in Bollywood with the globally appreciated film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Dasani posted a cheeky comment on Akshay Kumar's Kesari as the trailer hit the screens on the same day as his film. The trailer of Kesari, which released on Thursday, February 21, received a shout out from Abhimanyu Dasani as he praised the makers for the conviction. In another post, Abhimanyu shared a picture from the Kesari trailer passing comment from his own film.

While the debutant is set to lock horns with the mighty Kesari, which not only stars Akshay Kumar but is also backed by the powerhouse production of Dharma, Abhimanyu Dasani is extremely excited to watch Kesari. Akshay Kumar also liked Abhimanyu's tweet, showcasing a brewing bromance.

The young actor shows no hint of insecurity and is very confident about his film, which has been winning accolades at international film festivals. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota won the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF.

Showcasing the unusual tale of a boy suffering from a rare disease which makes him immune to pain, the Ronnie Screwvala production has generated immense buzz amongst the cine-goers. The film revolves around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, hence the title. Its English title is The Man Who Feels No Pain.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, the film is slated to release on March 21, 2019.

