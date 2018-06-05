With NEET scores, Maharashtra trio makes it to merit list

While Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari topped the merit list with a score of 691/720, Maharashtra had three candidates in the top 50 rankers



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared results of the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) 2018. While Bihar girl Kalpana Kumari topped the merit list with a score of 691/720, Maharashtra had three candidates in the top 50 rankers.

Krishna Agrawal from Nanded topped the state with an All India Rank (AIR) 7 and a score of 685/720, followed by Gunjan Gattani from Akola with AIR 21 and a score of 675/720 and Lokesh Mandlecha from Latur with score with AIR 36 and a score of 670/720.



Made it to the top

"I was expecting a single digit AIR. But it is great news that I am topping the state merit list," said Krishna. While the result came as a surprise to Krishna, his doctor parents said they were well aware of his capabilities. His paediatrician father Dr Ashish Agrawal said, "We were sure he'd succeed."

Focus on medicine

Meanwhile, Gunjan has no time to celebrate his success as he's already busy preparing for an upcoming Chemistry Olympiad. His father Dr. Atul Gattani, said, "This is great news and we're waiting for him to be back home for further celebrations."



As for Lokesh — also the son of a doctor couple — he was always determined to make a career in medicine. "I am interested in pursuing endocrinology," said Lokesh.

Apart from the trio, Ashmita Jain from Panvel also made it to the merit list with AIR 59 and a score 662/720. "I've been curious about the human body and knew I'd learn medicine," said Ashmita, daughter of a chemical engineer and homemaker.

