With no safety gear, three workers die while cleaning septic tank in Nalasopara

Nalasopara police book builder and supervisor, register case of negligence against them

The tank at Anand View building which was being cleaned

Three Hanuman Nagar residents, who used to do nullah and septic tank cleaning work for local contractors, died due to suffocation while cleaning one such tank at a Nalasopara West building on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased workers have been identified as Sunil Chavria, 30, Pradeep Sarvaye, 25, and Bika Bumbak, 25. Sources said six workers were doing the cleaning work at Anand View building in Nilmore area when the incident took place. After the fire brigade and Nalasopara cops were informed, they along with the other workers pulled the three of them out of the tank and rushed them to the nearest hospital. However, doctors declared them brought dead. Sources said the workers had not been provided with safety gear.



The workers who died while cleaning the septic tank. Pics/Hanif Patel

The families of the deceased are in shock since they heard the news. Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector of Nalasopara police station, Vasant Labde, said, "Investigation revealed that six workers had started cleaning the septic tank in the evening. Initially, the water was removed using a pump. Then one of the labourers got in with a bucket to remove the thick dirt at the bottom of the tank. As he collected the dirt in the bucket and passed it on to another worker standing at the top of the tank, he started to feel suffocated due to the toxic fumes inside. Suddenly he became unconscious and fell to the bottom of the tank. When two other workers tried to save him, they met with the same fate.

The rest of the workers immediately informed the residents, who in turn called the fire brigade and local police." Jaish Chiplunkar, fire operator from the Vasai Virar Municipal Coproration, said, "We received a call from the society around 1.15 am when a team was rushed to the spot. After we pulled out the workers from the tank, the police rushed them to the nearest hospital."

Labde further said, "We have booked builder Ramesh Bora and supervisor Abu Samaad Abu Siddiqui and registered a case of negligence against them under sections 304(a) and 34 of IPC. A panchanama was conducted and the bodies were sent to the local government hospital for an autopsy. The matter is being investigated. No arrests have been made so far."

