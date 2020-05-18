With over 5,242 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally jumps to 96,169

This picture has been used for representational purposes

With the sharpest spike of 5,242 new cases in 24 hours, India's total case count of coronavirus jumped to 96,169, the Union Health Ministry data revealed on Monday.

According to the Health Ministry, of the total, 56,316 are active cases while at least 36,823 people have been cured from the disease.

At least 157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality count to 3,029.

In Maharashtra, the Covid-19 cases climbed to 33,053, followed by Gujarat which has 11,379 cases and Tamil Nadu 11,224 cases so far.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1198, followed by 659 in Gujarat and 248 in Madhya Pradesh.

National capital's total tally crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday and stood at 10,054, according to the Health Ministry data.

States which have reported more than 4000 cases are Rajasthan (5,202), Madhya Pradesh (4,977) and Uttar Pradesh (4,259).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,677), Andhra Pradesh (2,407), Punjab (1,964), Telangana (1,551), Bihar (1,262), Jammu and Kashmir (1,183) and Karnataka (1,147).

Among other states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are Haryana (910), Kerala (601), Odisha (828), Tripura (167), Jharkhand (223), Assam (101), Uttarakhand (92), Himachal Pradesh (80) and Chandigarh (191).

Goa which had maintained Corona Free status for quite a long time and had few resurged cases recently, reported at least 15 new cases, taking the total tally there at 29, said the Health Ministry.

