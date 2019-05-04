Witness and partake in the Battle of the Tunes between this year's biggest music chartbusters

hollywood

8 of the most popular songs battle it out in Vh1 Summer League. Post Malone, BTS, Taylor Swift, Parekh & Singh, Jonas Brothers and many more go head-to-head in this epic showdown of the summer

An epic music showdown is about to go down this summer, as Vh1 India brings back the battle of titans, where chartbusting songs go up against each other in the 'Vh1 Summer League 2019'. Vying for audience votes, starting Saturday, May 4, eight of this year's biggest & most popular tracks will go head-to-head in a three-staged knockout competition to ultimately win the title of 'Vh1 Summer Anthem 2019'.

Commencing with eight of 2019's biggest songs that have become earworms and will compete in pairs with each battle lasting three days, music buffs can vote for their favourite tracks on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

"Vh1 continues to lead the charge for international music in India, bringing not only the best and the biggest but also trending & upcoming music tracks from around the world to our viewers. Prestigious music awards such as Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Awards, Brit Music Awards, American Music Awards and many more that air on the channel, are celebrated events for viewers when their favourite tracks and artists whom they avidly follow, win coveted awards. Uniting in the spirit of music, Vh1 is now empowering die-hard music fans to determine the Summer Anthem of 2019.

Vh1 Summer League is the only platform where fans can vote and support their favourite tracks by award-winning artists such as Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris as well as sensational Indian duo Parekh & Singh and others to ultimately become this year's summer anthem." said, Hashim Dsouza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18.

The winners from the first-round will face-off in the next stage spanning another three days each, until two titans emerge. Challenging for the top prize in the finals, the top two tracks will fight tooth & nail for the precious fan votes and emanate as the true winner and be declared as 'Vh1 Summer Anthem 2019'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates