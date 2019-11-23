MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Witty and wise

Updated: Nov 23, 2019, 09:08 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Anuvab Pal returns with a show, doing what he does best

Anuvab Pal
Anuvab Pal

Comedy

Mumbai’s own stand-up comic and writer returns to stage for a show tomorrow. Known for his witty take on the history of India and South Bombay.

While at it, he also talks about politics and being a stand-up comic in his 40s. Having been a regular on the comedy circuit not just in the country but around the world, he plays to packed houses and attracts a crowd across age groups.

At That Comedy Club, 3rd Floor, Madhu Milan Building, 33rd Road, Pali Hill, Above Smoke House Deli, Bandra West
On November 24, 6 pm
Call 2366 8888
Log on to www.bookmyshow.com
Price Rs 499

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

anuvab palthings to do in mumbai

Learn tricks of the tandoor with Chef Amninder Sandhu

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK