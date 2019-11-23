Witty and wise

Comedy

Mumbai’s own stand-up comic and writer returns to stage for a show tomorrow. Known for his witty take on the history of India and South Bombay.

While at it, he also talks about politics and being a stand-up comic in his 40s. Having been a regular on the comedy circuit not just in the country but around the world, he plays to packed houses and attracts a crowd across age groups.

At That Comedy Club, 3rd Floor, Madhu Milan Building, 33rd Road, Pali Hill, Above Smoke House Deli, Bandra West

On November 24, 6 pm

Call 2366 8888

Log on to www.bookmyshow.com

Price Rs 499

