Woman alleges harassment, accuses husband of leaving her and moving to US

A 32-year-old woman, who resides at the Nava Vadaj area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, filed a complaint against her in-laws and husband, alleging harassment. The woman, who is employed as a manager with a private company, also accused her husband of abandoning her and moving abroad.

The complainant Anita (name changed) married Kalol resident Soham (name changed) in 2013, reports Ahmedabad Mirror. Police officials said the couple has a six-year-old daughter. In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband and in-laws were not happy with the birth of a girl and began picking up fights with her over petty issues.

In 2016, the woman's husband left for the US. The woman said that she was keen on joining her husband, however, she alleged that he was non-cooperative and her visa got rejected. When the woman's husband returned to India in 2018, he told his wife that he wanted to remarry and even sought a divorce from her. Later, the accused dropped his wife at her parent's place and went to the US again.

