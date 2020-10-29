Woman alleges husband pawned her car, making her repay instalments

A 38-year-woman from Naroda in Ahmedabad lodged a complaint at Krishnanagar police station on Sunday alleging that her husband, Deepak Parmar, has pawned her car, taken the money, and is making her pay the instalments, both for the auto loan and to the moneylender to whom he has pawned the car.

As per a report in the Times of India, the woman, identified as Jyoti Parmar, said her husband — who is drunkard and beats her often — told her she would be in trouble if she didn’t repay the moneylender because the car is registered in her name. The woman works for a private company and has an 11-year-old son. According to the complaint, Jyoti married the accused 16 years ago. The complainant alleged that for the last two years her husband has been drinking every day, harassing her and beating her, because he wants her to leave her job.

She stated in the FIR that her husband does not give her money to run the house. Jyoti said she bought a car in 2017, which her husband has now pawned to a moneylender and taken the money.

“The complainant in her FIR stated that her husband threatens her, saying she must pay both the instalments or she will be in legal trouble as she is the owner of the car.

“She alleged that on October 24, when she returned from work, her husband was sitting in the house drunk and demanded food. When she said there was no oil in the house, he got angry and started beating her saying that he wouldn’t allow her to work. She tried to call up the police, but as her son started crying she cut the call and went to her parents’ house the next day. We are verifying the allegations and gathering evidence,” said a Krishnanagar police official.

