Woman alleges rape by man she met on Facebook, his kin in Uttar Pradesh

crime

Representational Image

Uttar Pradesh: A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a man she befriended on Facebook and his brothers Muzaffarnagar. She was later forced to marry him in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday.

According to the woman's complaint, she was kept at a hotel by the accused, Sonu, and raped by him and his brothers. The accused allegedly filmed the act and used it to blackmail her into marrying him, they said. The woman also alleged that Sonu hid from her that he was not a Hindu, they added.

Based on the woman's complaint, Sonu and 10 of his family members have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on the orders of Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey.

In a similar incident, Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in repeatedly raping a woman inside a parlour in the city's Tiljala area, the police said on Saturday. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, police on Friday arrested the three, a Kolkata Police officer said. A medical test was conducted on the victim which confirmed rape, he added. According to the police complaint, the woman was called by one of the accused at the beauty parlour and he raped her. The incident was filmed by two persons present there. They then allegedly took turns to rape the woman, the police officer said.

