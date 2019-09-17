Woman asks Gautam Gambhir to help her ill father, his reply will make your day

Gautam Gambhir, cricketer-turned-politician won the hearts of many on social media platform when a user named Unnati Madan took to Twitter to ask for help in relieving her father of his deteriorating physical health as she could not afford the medical expenses of a private hospital with top-notch infrastructure demands. Gautam Gambhir's response to the tweet was the perfect example that restored people's faith in humanity. Check out the post below!

@GautamGambhir Sir I need help. my father needs help. He is suffering from CLD and a body infection which is damaging his main organs. He was admitted in aiims for 48 hours, however, was released because of unavailability of bed. — Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) September 15, 2019

She explained that her father was suffering from an infection and was released from AIIMS (the All India Institute of Medical Sciences) because no beds were available. Gautam Gambhir was quick in his response to her plea and asked her to send her number over to him and she duly complied. Gambhir's kind gesture towards this user won the internet and bagged praises for him from his followers on social media.

Pls send me ur no. ASAP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 15, 2019

Netizens applauded the crickter-turned-politician's quick response and hailed him. This is how the internet reacted:

Sir this kind of swift and fast reply expected . Hope other leaders also do the same . — Aseem Sabharwal (@aseem1975) September 15, 2019

And Gauti thank you for giving us one more reason to love you..!! — Gautian Rimu Jha (@RimuJha) September 15, 2019

Sir this thing will go a long way in making u the great leader.. Really appreciate this prompt reply — SRK/success (@jhaarjun21) September 15, 2019

U are a person with Golden Heartð pic.twitter.com/63qTV2kbfK — Mahima (@im_mahima) September 15, 2019

ur a true legend gauti bhaiið — prakash (@prakashchandhuu) September 15, 2019

This made me cryð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­

You are awesomeððððððð — Pallavi (GautianForever)ð®ð³ (@mspallaviyadav) September 16, 2019

Wil pray for your father's good health.

Gauti Bhai is such a beautiful soul ð — Ro45 RK8 (@ImVkataria45) September 15, 2019

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP on March 22, 2019 in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. On the occasion, Gambhir thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for giving him an opportunity to serve the country. "I am joining this party (BJP) after getting influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity. I will work to take this country forward and make it a better place to live in," Gambhir told the media after joining the BJP.

