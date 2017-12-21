Woman held for spying on Rabale cops using hidden cam in spectacles

A woman has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly recording various rooms of Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai using a spycam concealed in her sunglasses

It was a neat trick; unfortunately for her, the police officer proved to be extra sharp and alert. The Rabale police have booked a 35-year-old woman for allegedly filming the police station and crucial documents, when she had come there for some information, with her spy spectacles. The woman, who had been booked in a rioting case earlier, had been called to the police station on Tuesday for the information she had sought in the complaint against her.



Eye on spy

The accused has been identified as Sapna Amarsingh Sandhu, a resident of Airoli's sector 16. "She and her family members had been booked for rioting by the Rabale police. Sandhu had filed an application under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, seeking more information from the Rabale police about the complaint made against her. Hence, she was called to the police station," said an officer.

On December 19 around 10 am, Sandhu reached the police station and sub-inspector Tukaram Nimbalkar took her to the police record room. When she was reading the crime register, Nimbalkar spotted something different in her spectacles. He asked her to come to station house and called a technical expert and two witnesses. The police connected the glasses to a computer and found 17 video clips stored on it. "She had filmed the police station from inside, as well as the registers," said another officer. "Police station and record room are considered 'prohibited areas'."

Case filed

Sandhu has been booked under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and a notice has been served to her to appear for investigation. "We will seek information from her - from where she bought the spy camera and why was she filming the records," said an officer.

