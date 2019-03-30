Woman burnt alive over dowry demand

national

The woman was identified as Sonia, who was married to Arvind Kumar

Representational image

Uttar Pradesh: A woman was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Haibatpur village under Charthawal police station on Friday, they said. The woman was identified as Sonia, who was married to Arvind Kumar, they said.

A case has been registered against Kumar, his father Mageram, mother Mandri and sister Suman. All of them are absconding, Station House Officer Rajive Kumar said. The deceased's body has been sent for post mortem, he added.

